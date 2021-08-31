Toronto police have made two more arrests related to a shooting at a busy shopping centre over the weekend.
Police said a 22-year-old man and a 29-year-old woman, both from Toronto, were arrested on Monday.
Supt. Steven Watts said that the pair started an altercation with another group of people inside Yorkdale Mall on Sunday and then the two sides exchanged gunfire that sent shoppers scrambling for safety.
"Extremely, extremely brazen," said Watts. "Just a disregard of any surroundings, everyone in our community, for all of us."
Watts said that a total of seven rounds were fired, but no one was injured as a result of the gunshots.
However, the entire mall was put into a lockdown until officers — including the Emergency Task Force and K9 Unit — cleared the area and surrounding businesses, and rendered the scene safe.
Watts praised mall security and store employees for their quick and thorough reaction.
Police had already announced the arrest of a 21-year-old man on Sunday after the incident.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 31, 2021.