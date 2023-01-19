'Hurt is still alive:' Ontario community shocked after 'plausible burials' uncovered

The chief of a northern Ontario First Nation that uncovered the province’s first "plausible burials" say the community is in shock and its members are working hard to ensure survivors and their loved ones have mental health support. Margot King, 4, touches an orange flag, representing children who died while attending Indian Residential Schools in Canada, placed in the grass at Major's Hill Park in Ottawa, Thursday, July 1, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang