Ontario NDP member resigns Kitchener Centre seat, cites child-care challenges

The New Democrat member of provincial parliament for Kitchener Centre has officially resigned her seat today. Laura Mae Lindo's resignation will trigger a byelection call within six months - two other byelections in Kanata-Carleton and Scarborough-Guildwood are set for July 27. Lindo, poses for a portrait in her home, in Kitchener, Ont., Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young