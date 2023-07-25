Muslim group, imam say sentencing of man who attacked worshippers not enough

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. - Advocates say Canada's Muslim community is disappointed and concerned that a man who assaulted worshippers at a Mississauga, Ont., mosque last year with the intention to commit a mass casualty with bear spray and a hatchet will only serve five years in prison.
Imam Ibrahim Hindy said the attack at the Dar Al-Tawheed Islamic Centre has left the community with long-lasting psychological pain that no jail time can fix and the sentencing delivered at the Ontario Superior Court of Justice in Brampton on Tuesday does little to deter future violence against Muslims.
"So many of our community members have struggled over the past year and a half ... and there's no sentence that's going to bring us back to the time before these feelings of fear, hurt and loss existed," Hindy said in a phone interview Tuesday evening.
"This person was planning to kill people for no reason other than their faith. Someone planning a mass casualty event against innocent Canadians, who are peaceful, who are vulnerable, their backs are turned to him, they're in prayer ... deserves more than eight years."
Police have said Mohammad Moiz Omar entered the Islamic centre on the morning of March 2022. A video of the attacked posted by the National Council of Canadian Muslims shows worshippers had their backs turned in prayer when Omar entered the room and began spraying bear spray, but the victims turned around and fought him as he brandished a hatchet.
"The people who were there at the time, they jumped into action when the attack happened and they're heroes," Hindy said.
"They were willing to sacrifice themselves and that helped there be no loss of life or serious injury."
The 24-year-old man was charged with multiple offences including assault with a weapon, and police have said the charges constitute terrorist activity under the Criminal Code. Hindy said Omar was sentenced to eight years in prison on Tuesday but will serve only five years because he has credit from being in custody.
Hindy said the trial this month also heard the 24-year-old man consumed Islamophobic content online and testified that he developed an intense hatred for Muslims and Islam.
Hindy said Omar testified his attack was premeditated as he had a list of mosques he wanted to target before he chose the Islamic centre because it was closest to him. A psychological assessment also showed he had no remorse, Hindy added.
Steven Zhou, a spokesman for the National Council of Canadian Muslims, said a justice also revealed during Tuesday's sentencing hearing that Omar is eligible for parole in four years.
Zhou and Hindy say that eligibility is too soon and Muslims fear he might return for an attack.
"This deal (has left) a very, very, very deep stain on people's sort of psychological outlook and communal outlook because (mosques) are supposed to be a place of safety and having that violated is going to be a really hard thing to overcome psychologically," Zhou said.
Zhou said the attack has left some victims with lingering breathing problems due to the bear spray and a mother told Omar's trial her young son who was present during the attack "needs all kinds of counselling in order to stop being afraid of coming to the mosque and he can't stop sort of talking about what happened."
"It's almost a debilitating impediment for moving forward with his life," Zhou said about the boy.
Hindy added some worshippers haven't returned to the mosque since the attack.
Both say community members will be keeping a close eye on Omar as he nears his parole eligibility.
In the meantime, they want Ottawa to create a fund for counselling for victims.
The advocates also say community members want the federal government to make changes to online harm legislation so others won't be radicalized similar to Omar.
"There were dozens of people here that morning on March 19 of last year, and for all those people, it's going to take a lot of healing," Zhou said.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 25, 2023.