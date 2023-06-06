Leading mayoral hopefuls to push for votes in CBC Toronto debate as byelection nears

Toronto mayoral candidates Josh Matlow, left to right, Olivia Chow, Mitzie Hunter, Brad Bradford, Mark Saunders and Ana Bailao take the stage at a mayoral debate in Scarborough, Ont. on Wednesday, May 24, 2023. The six leading candidates in Toronto's mayoral race are set to have another debate this morning, just days before advance voting opens on Thursday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young