Doug Ford's Tories apologize for fundraising letter resembling invoice

A fundraising letter received in the mail from the Ontario Progressive Conservative party is shown in North Bay, Ont., in this recent handout photo. The Ontario Progressive Conservative Party is apologizing for sending a letter to supporters that asked for donations on a form that resembled an invoice. A Thursday statement from the party says the correspondence was sent to a "limited group of supporters" by a vendor. The PCs say they didn't intend to mislead people and that they regret the correspondence. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - Veronica Doyon