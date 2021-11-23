Ontario Provincial Police say they've arrested two people, including a government employee, after an alleged security breach of the province's COVID-19 immunization system.
Police say they began investigating last week after the Ontario government received reports of spam text messages from people who had scheduled appointments or accessed vaccine certificates through the portal.
Police charged 22-year-old Ayoub Sayid, of Gloucester, Ont., and 22-year-old Rahim Abdu of Vaudreuil-Dorion, Que., with one count each of unauthorized use of a computer.
Police said Sayid was an employee with the vaccine contact centre in the Ministry of Government and Consumer Services.
A spokesperson for Solicitor General Sylvia Jones says Sayid worked through a third-party vendor in the vaccine booking call centre, but is no longer employed by the government.
Stephen Warner says no personal health information was accessed, and the booking system is safe and secure.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 23, 2021.