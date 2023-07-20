Toronto man charged after woman promised food, shelter was sexually assaulted: police

TORONTO - Police say a Toronto man is facing charges after a woman who accepted an offer of a place to sleep and shower was allegedly drugged and sexually assaulted.
Toronto police say a woman they describe as "underhoused" was approached last Thursday night in the area of Dufferin and Bloor streets by a man who offered to drive her to his place, where she could eat, shower and sleep for the night.
Police allege the woman was drugged and sexually assaulted after arriving at the man's home, before being driven back to where she was picked up.
A 54-year-old Toronto man was arrested four days after the assault was reported.
He is charged with sexual assault and administering a drug to overcome resistance.
Police say they are concerned there may be more victims and are asking anyone with information to contact them or Crime Stoppers.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 20, 2023.
———
This story was produced with the financial assistance of the Meta and Canadian Press News Fellowship.