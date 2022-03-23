Electric vehicle battery plant to be built in Windsor, Ont.

People look at the charging technology from the Jeep Wrangler 4xe at the Stellantis booth during the CES tech show Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, in Las Vegas. Automaker Stellantis and South Korean battery-maker LG Energy Solution will build a large-scale electric vehicle battery plant in Windsor, Ont., an announcement Premier Doug Ford said positions the province to build the cars of the future from start to finish. (AP Photo/Joe Buglewicz, File)