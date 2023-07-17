Students demand action to prevent gender-based violence after UWaterloo stabbing

Student associations are demanding the Ontario government do more to address gender-based violence on university campuses in the wake of a triple stabbing inside an University of Waterloo gender studies class that police allege was motivated by hate. Participants are seen at a community event outside Hagey Hall in Waterloo, Ont., Thursday, June 29, 2023. The event focused on supporting one another and making everyone feel safe. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nicole Osborne