'Had so much life ahead of them': Barrie mourns six young adults killed in crash

On a quiet country road at the edge of Barrie, Ont., a makeshift memorial of bouquets tied to a wooden box with police tape drew mourners to the area where six young adults – many of them athletes – were killed in a crash over the weekend.
Several people wiped away tears when they stopped by on Monday to pay their respects, as a police car blocked access to the site of the single-vehicle collision that took placein a construction zone further down the lane.
Police said four men and two women who were reported missing on Saturday were believed to be the six people found dead in a crash early Sunday.Aerial television footage from CTV News and CP24 showed a large circular pit in the middle of the road where the crash took place, with damaged barriers around it.
Those missing were identified by police as Curtis King, 22, River Wells 23, Jason O’Connor, 22, Luke West, 22, Jersey Mitchell and Haley Marin.
As tributes began to pour in for the lives lost, King and Wells were identified as talented football players, West was mourned as a beloved lacrosse player and coach, and Mitchell was remembered a passionate cheerleader. Marin was studying social work at a college in Barrie, a friend said.
"It's heart-wrenching," Loren Mathias, a close friend and former classmate of Mitchell and Marin, said in an interview.
"These are people that had so much life ahead of them and so many plans ... The community feels like we've been cheated."
Mathias said she met Marin, 21, in elementary school 10 years ago, while she met Mitchell in a Grade 10 science class and they developed an "all-around really special friendship." The three of them attended Barrie North Collegiate and attended prom together.
Mitchell, 20, was caring, kindhearted, Mathias said.
"She always loved to goof around, she always loved to make people laugh," Mathias said.
Mitchell was passionate about outdoor activities like cheerleading and hunting, Mathias said, but cared about her family and friends more than anything.
"We always said we were going to do stuff like that together," said Mathias. "She would tell me about her dad a lot and her family, she was very family-oriented."
Mathias recalled riding the bus home from school with Mitchell most days, having sleepovers, going on late-night drives and having "deep talks" but also laughing until their stomachs hurt.
"Jersey didn't know exactly what she wanted to do, but she wanted to help people," she said. Mathias said the pair would stay up late at her house making pros-and-cons lists for different occupations.
"We were trying to help each other figure out what we wanted to go to school for, but she was really motivated to go to college or university," she said. "She really wanted to make the right choice on what she wanted to pursue long-term and it definitely revolved around helping people."
Mathias described Marin as "family-oriented" and "a really loyal friend."
"She always talked about how much she loved her mom and her brothers. She always helped me with my schoolwork from every single year of my life," said Mathias. "She always wanted to make sure that people around her succeeded."
She said Marin was passionate about issues of addiction and mental health, and studied social work at Georgian College in Barrie.
King and Wells, meanwhile, were remembered by Simcoe County Football as beloved former athletes.
"Today marked a sad day for many in the Simcoe County Community," the organization wrote in a social media post.
"We not only remember these great athletes for what they did on the field but remember the great people they were in life."
The Barrie Minor Lacrosse Association and the Bombers Jr C. Lacrosse Club said they were devastated by the death of West, who was a player and a coach.
"Westy - the impact that you had on your teammates, coaches, and the young men you coached is immeasurable," the organizations wrote in an online post.
"Few have ever worked harder in Bomber Blue, few can claim to have lifted us so high. We love you, we miss you, and we are grateful for the time that we had with you."
The crash had not been reported to police when officers came across the scene at McKay Road and County Road 27, near Barrie's southwest border, around 2 a.m. on Sunday, police said.
The City of Barrie said the area is currently the site of a municipal construction project and the intersection has been closed since the spring.
"The road has been fully closed and signed accordingly for many months," chief administrative officer Michael Prowse wrote in a statement.
A sign at McKay Road and County Road 27 on Monday said the road was closed, except to local traffic.
Barrie Mayor Jeff Lehman has called what happened a "shocking and horrible tragedy."
Flags were flying at half-mast at Barrie city hall on Monday.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 29, 2022.