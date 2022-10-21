By the numbers: A look at key figures in Ontario's municipal elections

Municipalities across Ontario will elect new local governments on Monday. Here's a look at some key figures at play in the provincewide municipal elections:
417: The number of municipal elections that will be held to fill a total of 2,860 council seats.
6,306: The total number of candidates running.
31 per cent: The percentage of candidates who are female, an increase from the 27 per cent who ran in the last municipal elections in 2018.
217: The number of municipalities using online or phone voting in some way, up from 175 in 2018.
548: The number of council positions that were acclaimed, including mayors and reeves, up 15 per cent from total acclamations in 2018.
32: The number of councils that will be entirely acclaimed this year, all of which have populations of 10,000 residents or less.
38.3 per cent: Voter turnout in the 2018 municipal elections. That was the lowest among municipal election turnouts recorded since 1982.
Source: Association of Municipalities of Ontario.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 21, 2022.