TORONTO - WestJet says it is proactively cancelling all scheduled flights to and from Toronto Pearson International Airport as of 8 p.m. Friday until Saturday morning ahead of a major winter storm.
The airline says scheduled operations to and from Toronto are expected to resume Saturday morning.
It says if weather conditions improve as forecasted the airline’s operations will return Saturday at a reduced capacity.
WestJet says it will continue to monitor storm conditions and make operational changes as required.
It’s advising guests travelling to or from Toronto to check the status of their flights before leaving for the airport.
Environment Canada is warning of a significant winter storm expected to hit Toronto tonight and is strongly discouraging non-essential travel.