Shooting that killed OPP officer in Bourget was not an ambush: accused man's lawyers

A member of the Ontario Provincial Police holds a program during the funeral of Ontario Provincial Police Sgt. Eric Mueller in Ottawa, on Thursday, May 18, 2023. Sgt. Mueller was killed in the line of duty while responding to call on May 11 in the village of Bourget, Ont. The lawyers for a man accused of killing the Ontario Provincial Police officer and injuring two others are disputing the characterization of the shooting as an ambush. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby