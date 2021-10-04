TORONTO - Police say a man has died after a stabbing in east Toronto.
Investigators say they were called to a home in the Coxwell Avenue and Gerrard Street East area around 4 a.m. Sunday.
They say officers found the victim in an apartment.
Police say he was taken to hospital, where he died.
He has since been identified as 39-year-old Adam James Nash of Toronto.
A 45-year-old woman was arrested at the scene and police say she has been charged with second-degree murder and is due in court today.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 4, 2021.