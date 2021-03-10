TORONTO - Ontario says family doctors in six regions will start administering COVID-19 vaccinations to patients aged 60-64 this weekend.
Premier Doug Ford says the initiative will start in Toronto, Peel Region, Hamilton, Guelph, Peterborough, and Simcoe-Muskoka, with doctors starting to contact patients to book appointments today.
Ford says the primary care physicians will be administering the Oxford-AstraZeneca shot.
The province also says 325 pharmacies in three regions will begin administering the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine Friday to residents aged 60 to 64.
Ford says individuals in that age group can start making appointments today to get shots at pharmacies in Toronto, Windsor-Essex, and Kingston.
People will be able to make their appointments directly with the participating pharmacies.
Ontario reported 1,316 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday and 16 more deaths linked to the virus.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 10, 2021.