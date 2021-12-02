Quebec minister under fire after man's family says ER closure led to his death

Quebec's health minister on Thursday rejected the opposition's calls for an inquest to determine whether an emergency room closure contributed to the death of a 65-year-old man earlier this week.
Christian Dubé told the legislature the coroner had already determined there was no grounds to investigate the death of Richard Genest, which occurred after a long ambulance ride.
Genest's son said his father had to be transported Tuesday evening 135 kilometres by ambulance because the closest emergency room in Senneterre, Que., in the Abitibi-Témiscamingue region, is only open eight hours a day because of staff shortages.
Miguel Genest said his father, who was experiencing severe stomach pain, had to wait 90 minutes for an ambulance because the only one serving the region was already in use.
Once in the ambulance, Genest was first brought to a hospital in Val d'Or, Que., before he was transferred to Amos, Que., some 70 kilometres further northwest, where he died in the elevator on the way to the operating table, his son said in an interview Wednesday.
Miguel Genest said the surgeon in Amos questioned why his father was first taken to Val d'Or, where there was no cardiologist on staff.
He said the surgeon told him, "I was missing five minutes to be able to do something."
For Senneterre Mayor Nathalie-Ann Pelchat, it was inevitable that the partial emergency room closure would eventually lead to someone dying.
"We knew it would happen," she said Wednesday. "We said it from the beginning. Now it's happened and we're asking Minister Dubé to change his mind and immediately reopen the emergency 24/7 in Senneterre."
She said Genest could have been seen by a doctor much sooner had the emergency room not been closed since October from 4 p.m. to 8 a.m. At the time, the Health Department said the evening closure was only temporary while the province recruited some 250 nurses to the region.
Both the Parti Québécois and the Liberals on Thursday blamed Dubé for the decision to close the Senneterre emergency room, and all three opposition parties in the legislature called for a coroner's inquest to investigate whether the closure was a factor in the death.
"Who decided to close this emergency? It's the government, Mr. Dubé and (Premier François Legault)," Liberal Leader Dominique Anglade told a news conference Thursday at the legislature. She pointed out that the mayor of Senneterre had tried to meet with Dubé but had only been granted a few minutes.
The Parti Québécois' Joël Arseneau said opposition parties had tried to suggest alternatives to reducing hours at the emergency room, but he said Dubé had decided to move ahead with the partial closure.
Dubé on Thursday dismissed the idea of an inquest, saying the coroner has already determined there's no grounds to investigate. According the health minister, the coroner found "no link between Genest's death and the ambulance and ER services provided."
The head of the regional health board said Wednesday in a statement that a review determined that proper protocols were followed and that the emergency room closure was not a factor in Genest's death. It added that the coroner's office decided not to investigate.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 2, 2021.