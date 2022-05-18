Ontario child-care sector skeptical rebates will start in May as government announced

Ontario Premier Doug Ford, centre, visits a daycare centre after reaching an agreement with the federal government on a $10-a-day child-care program deal in Brampton, Ont., on Monday, March 28, 2022. When Ontario signed the deal with the federal government in late March, it said parents would start seeing rebates in May, but with the program still in its early stages, the sector says that's unlikely to happen. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette