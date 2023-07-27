MISSISSAUGA, Ont. - A motorcyclist has died after colliding with a vehicle west of Toronto.
Peel Regional Police were called to the Dixie Road and Dundas Street area in Mississauga shortly after 6 p.m. Thursday.
Police say the driver of the motorcycle was rushed to hospital, and the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.
The motorcyclist died of their injuries in hospital.
Peel police later tweeted the Major Collision Bureau is investigating the crash.
The collision forced the closure of Dixie Road in both directions between Dundas Street and Golden Orchard Drive for several hours, but the roadway has since reopened.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 28, 2023.