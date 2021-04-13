Minority groups call on city to strengthen Montreal police hate crimes unit

The Montreal Police logo is seen on a police car in Montreal on July 8, 2020. Montreal community groups are supporting a motion calling on the city to beef up the city's police hate-crimes unit. The coalition of groups that include religious and racialized minorities noted that since the COVID-19 pandemic, the number of hate-linked crimes has increased in the past year. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

Montreal community groups are supporting a motion calling on the city to beef up the police department's hate crimes unit.

A coalition of groups that represent religious and racialized minorities noted that the number of alleged hate crimes has increased since the COVID-19 pandemic began last year.

They are throwing their support behind Coun. Marvin Rotrand, who says he intends to present the motion at council next week.

Community groups say now is the time to act, but Rotrand says an attempt to bring a similar motion last month was diverted to the city's public security commission for further study.

The Montreal police have had a dedicated hate crimes unit since 2016, but it has just four staff, including two detectives.

Rotrand says Montreal devotes far fewer resources to the serious problem than such cities as Vancouver, Toronto and New York City.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 13, 2021.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.