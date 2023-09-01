Ontario professor part of NASA's geology team for Artemis III moon mission

CSA astronaut David Saint-Jacques, left, and Dr. Gordon Osinski are shown on a field training expedition at West Clearwater Lake in northern Quebec in this 2014 handout photo. In a milestone moment for Canadian space science, planetary geologist Gordon “Oz” Osinski is hoping to "make Canada proud" after his appointment to a NASA team that will train the first person to walk on the moon in over 50 years. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - Gordon Osinski