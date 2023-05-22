TORONTO - The mayor of a major city west of Toronto says she's exploring a bid for the leadership of the Ontario Liberal party.
Bonnie Crombie has held the top job in Mississauga, Ont., since 2014 and was a federal Liberal Member of Parliament from 2008 to 2011.
The Canadian Press has confirmed Crombie is forming an “exploratory committee” to mull a leadership bid for the provincial Liberals, who captured just eight seats in last year's election.
Former leader Steven Del Duca, now the mayor of Vaughan, Ont., left a gap at the party helm when he resigned following the campaign that saw the Liberals fail to secure official party status for the second consecutive vote.
Federal MP Nate Erskine-Smith has also declared his intention to seek the party leadership.
The party will announce its new leader on Dec. 2.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 22, 2023.