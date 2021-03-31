Older Ontarians most involved in spreading COVID-19 misinformation online: study

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. A new study says Ontario residents between the ages of 55 and 64 are most involved in spreading misinformation about COVID-19 on social media.THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, NIAID-RML