Ontario changes funding rules in bid to boost $10-a-day child-care program uptake

Ontario Premier Doug Ford speaks as Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau listens on after reaching and agreement in $10-a-day child-care program deal in Brampton, Ont., Monday, March 28, 2022. Ontario is making further changes to its $10-a-day child-care program funding in a bid to boost uptake, with nearly a quarter of operators still undecided about opting in less than two weeks before the deadline. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette