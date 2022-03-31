Three people dead in collision between truck and car along Toronto waterfront

TORONTO - Three people have died in a collision between a flatbed truck and a car along the Toronto waterfront.
Shawn Staff, a paramedics supervisor, says one woman and two men were pronounced dead at the scene.
No details on the ages of the people who died were immediately available.
Toronto police Const. David Hopkinson says early reports on the Thursday evening crash were that two pedestrians had been struck.
He says it is too early in the investigation to know what caused the collision.
Hopkinson says all roads in the area were closed as police investigate.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 31, 2022.