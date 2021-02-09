COVID-19 outbreak with likely variant cases declared at North Bay apartment building

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. Northern Ontario health officials have declared a COVID-19 outbreak at an apartment building where at least two people have likely been infected with a new virus variant.THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, NIAID-RML