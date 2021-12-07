Stretch of shoreline on Manitoulin Island now protected land, conservation group says

Vidal Bay, Manitoulin Island Archipelago, Ontario is shown in this undated handout image provided by Nature Conservancy of Canada. The Nature Conservancy of Canada says a stretch of shoreline on Manitoulin Island in Ontario is now protected land. The organization says the 76 square kilometre parcel is one of its largest single-property acquisitions in Ontario to date. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Nature Conservancy of Canada-Jamin Hudson *MANDATORY CREDIT*