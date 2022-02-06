Experts weigh in on shifting public health messaging on 'learn to live with COVID'

Ontario Premier Doug Ford holds a press conference at Queen’s Park regarding the easing of restrictions during the COVID-19 pandemic, in Toronto, Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022. Ontarians have recently started hearing their top health and government officials speak of "learning to live with COVID-19," but it doesn't mean immediately returning to life as it was in 2019 and authorities should be refining their message, experts say. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette