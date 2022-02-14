Reopened Ambassador Bridge sees traffic moving freely as police keep watch

Police walk the line to remove all truckers and supporters after a court injunction gave police the power to enforce the law after protesters blocked the access leading from the Ambassador Bridge, linking Detroit and Windsor, as truckers and their supporters continue to protest against COVID-19 vaccine mandates and restrictions, in Windsor, Ont., Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022. The Canada Border Services Agency says the Ambassador Bridge border crossing between Windsor, Ont., and Detroit has reopened.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette