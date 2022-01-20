COVID-19 hospitalizations drop in Quebec, province reports 98 more deaths

MONTREAL - The number of people in Quebec hospitals with COVID-19 has dropped for the first time since Dec. 16.
The Health Department said Thursday that 3,411 people were in hospital with the disease — 14 fewer than the day before — after 352 patients were admitted and 366 were discharged.
It said 285 people were in intensive care, unchanged from the day before.
The drop in COVID-19 hospitalizations is expected to continue, according to projections from a Quebec government health-care research institute.
The Institut national d'excellence en santé et en services sociaux said Thursday it expected around 200 new admissions a day by the end of January. Quebec has been recording between 296 and 470 new COVID-19 hospitalizations a day for the past week.
The overall number of people in hospital outside of intensive care is expected to drop slightly over the next two weeks, to around 3,000 people, the institute said in a new release, adding that it expected the number of people in intensive care to "stabilize" at around 300 people.
However, the institute said its modelling can't predict sudden changes in trends and its projections "do not take into account recent changes to the health measures and the effects of the return to school."
The Health Department reported 98 additional deaths linked to the disease Thursday, the highest number of deaths reported in a single day since May 2020. It did not say how many of those deaths took place within the previous 24 hours.
Authorities said 6,528 new COVID-19 cases were detected in the previous 24 hours and 12 per cent of tests came back positive. However, they warn the numbers provide a partial picture because testing is restricted to certain higher-risk groups.
Quebec Premier François Legault is scheduled to hold a press conference on the COVID-19 situation in the province Thursday afternoon.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 20, 2022.
———
This story was produced with the financial assistance of the Facebook and Canadian Press News Fellowship.