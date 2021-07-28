Three men charged in connection with Montreal Amber Alert case involving teen girl

The Montreal police logo is seen on a police car in Montreal on Wednesday, July 8, 2020. Three suspects are expected in court today in connection with an alleged kidnapping that triggered an Amber Alert on Tuesday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

 pch

MONTREAL - Three men were charged Wednesday in connection with an alleged kidnapping that triggered an Amber Alert in Montreal a day earlier.

The men — two 21-year-olds and a 22-year-old — face 13 charges between them.

All three face one count each of kidnapping and unlawful confinement, while one of the 21-year-old suspects faces two additional counts of assault and one each of mischief and uttering threats.

The 22-year-old suspect faces two additional counts of assault and one of mischief.

Just after 11 p.m. on Monday, Montreal police say a 16-year-old girl was allegedly forced into a vehicle from her place of work at a restaurant in Kirkland, Que, a suburb in western Montreal.

Fearing for the girl's safety, major-crimes investigators elected to issue an Amber Alert early Tuesday.

The teen showed up at a Montreal police station not long after the alert was sent.

All three accused remain detained and will return to court on Thursday.

A publication ban forbids the publication of any information that could identify the minor victim.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 28, 2021.

