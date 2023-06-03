Montreal police say they are investigating after one man died in a shooting outside an apartment today.
Investigators say a man, 61, was allegedly shot in front of a building in the city's Ville-Marie district, located east of downtown, at around 8 a.m.
The victim was struck in the upper body and declared dead at the scene.
Police said later in the day the death was being investigated as a homicide.
There have been no arrests made so far.
It's the 11th homicide in Montreal this year.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 3, 2023.