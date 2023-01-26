Toronto mayor, police chief, TTC to provide update on transit safety after attacks

Toronto's mayor, police chief and transit CEO are set to hold a press conference Thursday afternoon to discuss their transit safety plans in light of a string of violent attacks on the city's transit system.
Mayor John Tory, Toronto police Chief Myron Demkiw, and Toronto Transit Commission CEO Rick Leary are expected to speak from police headquarters at 1:30 p.m.
The TTC has seen several cases of violence in recent weeks, including stabbings, shootings with BB guns and a swarming.
In response, the TTC said it has boosted special constable patrols on subways and had deployed more uniformed staff to the system.
"The TTC moves hundreds of millions of customers every year without incident, but we cannot and do not take that for granted," spokesman Stuart Green wrote in a statement.
Police, meanwhile, said officers were encouraged to engage with passengers and TTC operators while on duty and provide a visible policing presence on transit.
On Thursday, police said a person had been arrested after a group of teens allegedly shot at a subway passenger with a BB gun.
That came after a teen boy was stabbed on a city bus on Wednesday, a woman was stabbed in the head on a streetcar on Tuesday and two uniformed TTC workers were allegedly swarmed and assaulted on a bus on their way to work Monday, police have said.
Last week, police said a TTC driver was shot with a BB gun, a person wearing a religious head covering was hit at a subway station in an alleged hate-motivated assault and a man tried to push someone onto the subway tracks at a downtown station.
The president of the union representing TTC workers penned an open letter to the prime minister Thursday calling for an "immediate and direct injection" of resources for violence prevention, mental health relief and homelessness on the transit system.
"No employee should feel endangered or threatened in their line of work, especially in a position like ours where we serve the interest of the general public in moving the city," Marvin Alfred wrote.
When asked about transit safety at a news conference Wednesday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the federal government "will no doubt step up" if there was a role for it to play, and was "happy to partner" with provinces and municipalities.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 26, 2023.