Four dead, several injured in three-alarm house fire in Toronto's east end

TORONTO - Fire ripped through an east-end Toronto home early Friday killing four people and injuring several others.
Toronto's fire service said six people were taken from the home and two were in hospital.
"Just a really tragic day," Acting Fire Chief Jim Jessop said at the scene.
Several firefighters were injured battling the blaze, Jessop said.
One firefighter fell through a floor and another was hurt by flames while searching the second floor of the home.
"The good news is the firefighters have all been treated, they're not significant injuries," said Jessop. "They'll be back to work eventually."
Firefighters said the home's second floor was engulfed in flames when they arrived and one resident was hanging from a window.
Two adjacent homes were evacuated after the fire spread to their roofs.
Magdalena Dion was one of the people evacuated from a neighbouring home.
She said she and her tenants were woken up by firefighters banging on the door, telling them to get out.
"It's terrible, it's terrible," said Dion.
Jessop said firefighters were still battling hot spots more than four hours after the initial call at about 4:30 a.m.
Firefighters and evacuees also had to deal with "horrendous weather" as overnight temperatures dropped as low as -20 C, Jessop said.
An investigation into the blaze will be carried out by Toronto's police and fire services as well as Ontario's fire marshal.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 29, 2021.