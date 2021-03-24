Police acknowledge request for charges to be upgraded in death of Indigenous woman

Cileana Taylor is shown in this undated family handout photo. Police in Peterborough, Ont., say they have heard the calls for elevated charges following the death of a local Indigenous woman. Relatives of 22-year-old Cileana Taylor asked on Monday that the charges against her alleged assailant be upgraded from assault to at least manslaughter. Taylor was attacked at a house party on Sept. 3 and remained in hospital for months with severe brain damage before dying on Feb. 26. Jordan Morin, 23, is charged with aggravated assault and assault causing bodily harm. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - Savannah Taylor