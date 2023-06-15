Court upholds convictions against Babcock's killers, Millard loses all three appeals

Thomas Dungey (Mark Smich's lawyer) (left to right), Ravin Pillay (Dellen Millard's lawyer), Justice Michael Code, Crown Attorney Jill Cameron, Dellen Millard, Mark Smich and Laura Babcock's mother, Linda are shown in this courtroom sketch from the sentencing hearing for Millard and Smich in Toronto, Monday, Feb.12, 2018. On the court screen are photos of Laura Babcock and Tim Bosma. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Alexandra Newbould