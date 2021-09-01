Ontario Premier Doug Ford set to announce COVID-19 vaccine certificate this afternoon

A health-care worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a UHN COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Toronto on Thursday, January 7, 2021. The leaders of 14 hospitals in Ontario's central region have come up with a joint COVID-19 vaccination policy that they say will ultimately lead to unpaid leave or termination for unvaccinated staff. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette