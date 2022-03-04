TORONTO - Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott announced Friday she will not seek re-election after "considerable reflection," a decision that further depletes the Progressive Conservative government's bench strength heading into the upcoming campaign.
Elliott, who has steered the province's response to the COVID-19 pandemic, will stay on as health minister and deputy premier until the campaign begins for the June 2 election.
"It has truly been an honor and a very great privilege, especially during a pandemic," Elliott said of her roles, noting she will now pursue work in the private sector.
"I also want to continue to do more work helping the people of Ontario in a different way - not in a government way, but serving in a different capacity," Elliott said.
Premier Doug Ford said Elliott is not only a trusted colleague, she is also a close, personal friend as their families have been connected for decades. Elliott's late husband, Jim Flaherty, served alongside Ford's father in the Ontario legislature.
"Christine, we'll always be best friends and I'll always be there," Ford said.
"I can honestly say, from the day she became my deputy, we've never had a disagreement, even throughout the pandemic. She shares her ideas, I share mine. Christine's the expert in health, I look at the economy and that's the way it's been and I'm just so grateful for her for leadership throughout the pandemic."
A senior government source said that at age 67 and after a particularly gruelling two years as health minister during a pandemic, Elliott was looking for a "change of pace."
Elliott's announcement comes not long after another senior member of Ford's cabinet, Rod Phillips, not only said that he would not run in the election but also resigned last month. Jeff Yurek, who served as minister in multiple roles until he was shuffled out of cabinet last year, also resigned his seat in February and said he would not run again.
At least nine other Progressive Conservative members have announced they will not seek re-election. Over the past few years, Ford has also lost seven other caucus members, having them either resign or kicking them out.
Elliott has long been a prominent and well-liked presence in Progressive Conservative politics.
She first entered politics in 2006, winning a byelection in Whitby, Ont., east of Toronto, when her husband vacated the seat to run federally. It became the first time in Canadian history that a husband and wife represented the same riding at the provincial and federal levels.
Elliott made three bids to become leader of the Progressive Conservative party, including losing narrowly to Ford in 2018.
She left politics for three years after losing the 2015 leadership race and served as the province's patient ombudsman.
Elliott, a University of Western Ontario law graduate and co-founder of law firm Flaherty Dow Elliott & McCarthy, married fellow lawyer Jim Flaherty in 1986. Flaherty said in a 2002 interview that his wife considered entering politics before he did, but she put those ambitions on hold when their triplet sons were born in 1991.
Elliott and Flaherty spent a lot of time advocating for children with special needs – one of their sons has a learning disability – co-founding the Abilities Centre in Whitby, a fully accessible facility dedicated to programming and services for people with disabilities.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 4, 2022.