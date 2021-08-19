TORONTO - The City of Toronto and its public transit agency are mandating COVID-19 vaccination for all of their employees.
Mayor John Tory said Thursday that all city staff will be required to provide proof of their vaccination status by Sept. 13. He said employees who do not disclose their vaccination status by that date will be required to attend mandatory education on the benefits of vaccination.
Unvaccinated staff will then need to provide proof of first dose no later than Sept. 30 and proof of a second dose by Oct. 30.
"Our end goal is to encourage and persuade people to get vaccinated if they haven't already so our city workplaces, which include many public places, are as safe as possible for them and the people we serve," said Tory in a morning news conference.
Toronto Transit Commission said Thursday it would join the city in mandating COVID-19 vaccines for its staff.
"The TTC has been a leader throughout the COVID-19 pandemic with respect to safety and has already taken numerous steps to keep the system clean and safe," CEO Richard J. Leary said in a statement. "This is one more thing we can do for ourselves and each other to limit the spread of COVID-19."
Tory said the decision was made in consultation with labour unions and the city's chief medical officer of health.
An internal memo was sent to city staff before Tory made his announcement Thursday morning.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 19, 2021.