Montreal police are investigating a pair of suspected arsons that struck the city's West Island a few hours apart Sunday morning.
A 911 call at around 1:30 a.m. alerted emergency services to a fire in the backyard of a semi-truck tractor business in Dorval, a suburb on the island of Montreal.
Police spokeswoman Véronique Dubuc said no one was injured, but a dozen tractors were damaged and considered a total loss.
“It was also mentioned to 911 that suspects were observed shortly before the fire started,” she said.
A second 911 call at around 4 a.m. reported an explosion and flames roughly 11 kilometres further west in the Pierrefonds-Roxboro neighbourhood.
Police say a can of gasoline was found near a car, which sustained heavy damage, but there were no injuries.
Officers say no suspects have been arrested so far.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 16, 2023.