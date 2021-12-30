TORONTO - Ontario has set another record for new daily COVID-19 infections, with 13,807 cases reported today.
The province is also recording three more deaths due to COVID-19.
Health Minister Christine Elliott says 965 people are hospitalized with COVID-19, including 200 people in intensive care.
She says the seven-day average of COVID-19 related patients in ICU is 179.
Elliott notes provincial data is being updated to distinguish patients in hospital or intensive care due to COVID-19 from those who were admitted for other reasons but also tested positive.
The numbers come as Ontario's top doctor is set to make an announcement on the province's pandemic response.
Dr. Kieran Moore was initially scheduled to hold a news conference Tuesday to share new rules on COVID-19 testing and case management, but the event was postponed so officials could review changes to isolation and quarantine guidelines in the United States.
Ontarians are also waiting on the province to announce whether children will go back to school in person or online next week in light of the recent surge in cases driven by the highly infectious Omicron variant.
Some provinces have decided to prolong the winter break for some or all students, while others have opted to switch to virtual learning starting next week.
Also today, new rules take effect at long-term care homes in the province, putting a pause on access to long-term care homes by general visitors and day absences for all residents for social purposes.
Designated caregivers, however, may continue to enter long-term care homes.
To date, Elliott says 90.8 per cent of Ontarians ages 12 and older have one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 88.1 per cent have two doses.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 30, 2021.