It may be possible for people who got Omicron to be reinfected with it, experts say

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the virus that causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. As many as four million Ontarians may have been infected with Omicron, according to the province's science advisers, but their illnesses - particularly the milder ones - may not stop them from getting reinfected. THE CANADIAN PRESS/NIAID-RML via AP