Where the Ontario leaders are on the campaign trail for May 16

Here's where the leaders of Ontario's main political parties are today:
Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford
Toronto: Takes part in Ontario Leaders Debate. 6:30 p.m. TVO, 2180 Yonge Street
NDP Leader Andrea Horwath
Toronto: visit to NDP campaign headquarters. 9 a.m. 2069 Lakeshore Blvd. W
Toronto: Takes part in Ontario Leaders Debate. 6:30 p.m. TVO, 2180 Yonge Street
Liberal Leader Steven Del Duca
Toronto: makes announcement on the cost of living. 9 a.m. Artscape Daniels Launchpad, Sugar Hall, 4th Floor 130 Queens Quay East, East Tower
Toronto: Takes part in Ontario Leaders Debate. 6:30 p.m. TVO, 2180 Yonge Street
Green party Leader Mike Schreiner
Guelph, Ont.: participates in local housing panel and debate. 9 a.m. Italian Canadian Club of Guelph, 135 Ferguson Street
Toronto: Takes part in Ontario Leaders Debate. 6:30 p.m. TVO, 2180 Yonge Street
