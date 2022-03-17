Wildlife corridor in Lake Ontario watershed now protected land: conservation group

The Nature Conservancy of Canada says a stretch of a major wildlife corridor, part of which is shown in a handout photo, within the Lake Ontario watershed is now protected land. In a news release, the organization says 50 square kilometres will be protected and cared for in the Hastings Wildlife Junction in Ontario, located between Belleville and Bancroft, thanks to funding from the provincial and federal governments and private donations. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Nature Conservancy of Canada **MANDATORY CREDIT**