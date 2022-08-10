Ontario hospitals preparing for possible shortage of epidural catheters

A nurse wearing a protective face mask looks on as Kate Chong receives an epidural from the on call anesthesiologist at St. Paul's hospital in downtown Vancouver, Saturday, June 13, 2020. Several Ontario hospitals say they are preparing for a potential shortage of epidural catheters as the province takes steps to track the inventory of the devices used to provide anesthesia during childbirth and some surgeries. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward