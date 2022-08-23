'It's bad': Opioids killed more Ontarians in second year of pandemic than first

An OPP officer displays bags containing fentanyl as Ontario Provincial Police host a news conference in Vaughan, Ont., on February 23, 2017. Opioids have killed more people in Ontario in the second year of the pandemic compared to the first, but there was a drop in deaths in March, newly released data shows, giving the chief coroner some hope that trend continues. The deadly drugs continue to kill people at a much higher rate in the province's north compared to the south. And opioids are also killing young people, specifically men aged 25 to 44, more than other age groups, the data shows. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young