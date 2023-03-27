Trucker guilty of careless driving causing 2020 death of animal rights activist

Regan Russell protests outside Fearmans Pork in Burlington, Ont., in an undated handout photo. A truck driver has pleaded guilty to careless driving causing the death of a 65-year-old animal rights activist. Andrew Blake appeared by video Monday before an Ontario court and pleaded guilty to the non-criminal provincial offence.Regan Russell was demonstrating outside a pig slaughterhouse west of Toronto on June 19, 2020, when she was runover by the semi-trailer as it pulled into the plant. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - Regan Russell family **MANDATORY CREDIT**