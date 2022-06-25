OSHAWA, Ont. - Police are investigating after two people were killed and three others injured in a late-night bar shooting in Oshawa, Ont.
Durham Regional Police say officers responded to reports of gunshots at the BLVD Resto Bar near Durham College at around 12:45 a.m. on Saturday morning.
Police identified five men with gunshot wounds at the scene.
Police say one man was pronounced dead at a local hospital, while a second man was transported in critical condition to a Toronto trauma centre where he later died.
The other three victims were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Homicide investigators are asking any witnesses to come forward.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 25, 2022.