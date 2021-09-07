Third pandemic-altered school year gets underway in many Ontario boards

A teenager walks past Bloor Collegiate Institute school during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on May 27, 2021. It's the first day back to school after the summer break for many Ontario students. Classes resume today in boards including the Bluewater District School Board, the District School Board of Niagara and the Halton District School Board. Some other boards -- including the largest, the Toronto District School Board -- will start classes on Thursday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette