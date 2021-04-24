Ontario's long-term care ministry makes moves to ease mounting strain on hospitals

Dr. David Williams, right, Ontario's chief medical officer of health, and Adalsteinn Brown, co-chair of Ontario's COVID-19 science advisory table arrive to deliver updated projections at Queen’s Park, in Toronto, Friday, April 16, 2021. Ontario's COVID-19 science advisory table is encouraging a shift in the province's vaccine strategy, saying allocating shots based on transmission rate rather than age group would considerably reduce COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn